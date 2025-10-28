Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England Women return to winning ways with win over Australia

Lucy Bronze celebrates her goal with Ella Toone
Lucy Bronze celebrates her goal with Ella Toone (Nick Potts/PA)
  • England secured a 3-0 victory over 10-player Australia at a sold-out Pride Park, marking a return to winning ways after their defeat to Brazil.
  • Goals for England were scored by Aggie Beever-Jones and Lucy Bronze in the first half, with Georgia Stanway converting a late penalty.
  • Australia's Alanna Kennedy was shown a red card in the first half for bringing down Alessia Russo, leaving the Matildas with 10 players for most of the match.
  • The celebratory win was overshadowed by an injury to England striker Michelle Agyemang, who was stretchered off the pitch after going down clutching her knee.
  • The victory also marked England's first clean sheet in six games, as they comfortably defeated an Australian side seeking revenge for their World Cup semi-final loss.
