The England stat that highlights the strength in depth Tuchel has at his disposal

Morgan Rogers celebrates opening the scoring against Wales
Morgan Rogers celebrates opening the scoring against Wales (BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)
  • England secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Wales in a friendly match at Wembley.
  • Goals for England were scored by Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins, and Bukayo Saka, showcasing the team's attacking prowess.
  • Under manager Thomas Tuchel, England displayed renewed momentum and depth, with no players from Chelsea, Liverpool, or Manchester United starting for the first time since 1992.
  • Tuchel's philosophy focuses on building a cohesive team rather than solely relying on individual talent, a strategy he compared to the New England Patriots.
  • The win highlighted England's strong competition for places and increased menace on the ball, providing a new flavour as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup.
