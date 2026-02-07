England kickstart Six Nations with Wales thrashing
- England secured a dominant 48-7 victory over Wales at Twickenham, extending their winning streak to 12 consecutive matches.
- Winger Henry Arundell was a standout performer, scoring a hat-trick of tries for England during the one-sided Six Nations contest.
- Wales struggled with ill-discipline throughout the match, leading to multiple sin-bins for players including Nicky Smith, Dewi Lake, Ben Thomas, and Taine Plumtree.
- England's George Ford expertly controlled the game, capitalising on numerous penalties conceded by the Welsh side.
- Despite the comprehensive win, England's coach Steve Borthwick noted the need to avoid a second-half sag against future "sterner opposition" like Scotland.
