England kickstart Six Nations with Wales thrashing

Ugo Monye reveals his Six Nations predictions
  • England secured a dominant 48-7 victory over Wales at Twickenham, extending their winning streak to 12 consecutive matches.
  • Winger Henry Arundell was a standout performer, scoring a hat-trick of tries for England during the one-sided Six Nations contest.
  • Wales struggled with ill-discipline throughout the match, leading to multiple sin-bins for players including Nicky Smith, Dewi Lake, Ben Thomas, and Taine Plumtree.
  • England's George Ford expertly controlled the game, capitalising on numerous penalties conceded by the Welsh side.
  • Despite the comprehensive win, England's coach Steve Borthwick noted the need to avoid a second-half sag against future "sterner opposition" like Scotland.
