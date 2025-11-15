Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England battle back for first win against NZ in six years

England’s Ben Earl (right) celebrates beating New Zealand
England’s Ben Earl (right) celebrates beating New Zealand (PA Wire)
  • England have defeated New Zealand 33-19, securing their first victory over the All Blacks at Twickenham since 2012 and ending the Kiwi side’s Grand Slam hopes.
  • England rallied from an early 12-0 deficit, scoring 25 unanswered points to take control of the match.
  • Tries from Ollie Lawrence, Sam Underhill, Fraser Dingwall, and Tom Roebuck, alongside George Ford's contributions, sealed the win.
  • This victory marks England's first against New Zealand since the 2019 World Cup semi-final, following three losses last year.
  • Fly-half George Ford was awarded Man of the Match for his composed and experienced performance, including two crucial drop goals.

