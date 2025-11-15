England battle back for first win against NZ in six years
- England have defeated New Zealand 33-19, securing their first victory over the All Blacks at Twickenham since 2012 and ending the Kiwi side’s Grand Slam hopes.
- England rallied from an early 12-0 deficit, scoring 25 unanswered points to take control of the match.
- Tries from Ollie Lawrence, Sam Underhill, Fraser Dingwall, and Tom Roebuck, alongside George Ford's contributions, sealed the win.
- This victory marks England's first against New Zealand since the 2019 World Cup semi-final, following three losses last year.
- Fly-half George Ford was awarded Man of the Match for his composed and experienced performance, including two crucial drop goals.