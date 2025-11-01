New Zealand claim tense two-wicket victory against England
- New Zealand secured a two-wicket victory over England in Wellington, completing a 3-0 ODI series clean sweep.
- England's top-order batters once again misfired, collapsing to 44 for five, raising concerns ahead of the Ashes series.
- Tom Overton was England's key performer, scoring 68 runs and taking two wickets, helping his side reach 222 all out.
- Despite England's strong bowling effort, which saw New Zealand fall to 196 for eight, Zak Foulkes and Blair Tickner guided the Black Caps to a tense win.
- This defeat marks England's 12th loss in their last 16 one-day internationals, highlighting their struggles in the format.