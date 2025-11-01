Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New Zealand claim tense two-wicket victory against England

Jacob Duffy, left, Nathan Smith, and Devon Conway of New Zealand celebrate the wicket of Joe Root of England during the One Day International cricket match
Jacob Duffy, left, Nathan Smith, and Devon Conway of New Zealand celebrate the wicket of Joe Root of England during the One Day International cricket match (AP)
  • New Zealand secured a two-wicket victory over England in Wellington, completing a 3-0 ODI series clean sweep.
  • England's top-order batters once again misfired, collapsing to 44 for five, raising concerns ahead of the Ashes series.
  • Tom Overton was England's key performer, scoring 68 runs and taking two wickets, helping his side reach 222 all out.
  • Despite England's strong bowling effort, which saw New Zealand fall to 196 for eight, Zak Foulkes and Blair Tickner guided the Black Caps to a tense win.
  • This defeat marks England's 12th loss in their last 16 one-day internationals, highlighting their struggles in the format.
