Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

What you need to know about the England vs Ireland clash

Maro Itoje of England is tackled by Caelan Doris and Jamison Gibson-Park of Ireland during the Six Nations 2025 match between Ireland and England at Aviva Stadium on 1 February 2025
Maro Itoje of England is tackled by Caelan Doris and Jamison Gibson-Park of Ireland during the Six Nations 2025 match between Ireland and England at Aviva Stadium on 1 February 2025 (Getty Images)
  • England are set to host Ireland in a pivotal Six Nations round three fixture at Twickenham on Saturday 21 February, with kick-off scheduled for 2.10pm GMT.
  • Both nations are aiming to bounce back from earlier championship defeats; England lost to Scotland, while Ireland, after an opening loss to France, secured a win against Italy.
  • England's team features Henry Pollock making his first Test start at number eight, Tom Curry's promotion, and captain Maro Itoje earning his 100th cap for his country.
  • Ireland's starting line-up sees Jack Crowley at fly-half, alongside the return of key players including Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, Josh van der Flier, and Jamison Gibson-Park.
  • The match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on ITV1, with coverage commencing at 1pm GMT, and will also be available for live streaming via ITVX.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in