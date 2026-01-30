Sensational Sam Curran hat-trick helps England seal T20 win over Sri Lanka
- Sam Curran achieved a hat-trick, becoming only the second England bowler to do so in international T20s, as England defeated Sri Lanka by 11 runs on the DLS method in the series opener.
- England's victory in Kandy marked the beginning of their T20 World Cup preparations, with the match reduced to 17 overs per side due to unseasonal rain.
- Adil Rashid delivered a stunning performance, taking three wickets for 19 runs, while Curran's hat-trick helped restrict Sri Lanka to 133 all out.
- Phil Salt led England's chase with 46 runs, capitalising on two dropped catches, before rain brought an early end to the game with England on 125 for four.
- Jofra Archer made his return to the England squad, bowling an 86mph yorker, as the team looks ahead to their T20 World Cup campaign starting on 8 February against Nepal.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks