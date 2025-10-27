Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Surprise faces in England squad for Autumn Nations Series

England's Red Roses inspire new generation of fans with Rugby World Cup glory
  • England has announced a 36-player squad, comprising 19 forwards and 17 backs, for the upcoming Quilter Nations Series.
  • Teenage winger Noah Caluori, 19, from Saracens, has been included after his impressive five-try performance in a recent Gallagher Premiership match.
  • The squad also features Harlequins back rower Jack Kenningham, who is yet to earn an England cap, and the return of Tom Curry.
  • England will commence the series on 1 November against Australia at Twickenham, followed by matches against Fiji, New Zealand, and Argentina.
  • Head coach Steve Borthwick highlighted the team's focus on preparation for a "fiercely-competitive series" and anticipates a strong challenge from Australia.
