England miss out on Cricket World Cup final after crushing South Africa defeat
- England's Women's Cricket World Cup aspirations were crushed after a 125-run semi-final defeat to South Africa.
- South Africa's captain, Laura Wolvaardt, scored a magnificent 169 runs off 143 balls, guiding her team to a total of 319 for seven.
- Marizanne Kapp was instrumental in South Africa's victory, taking five wickets and dismantling England's top order.
- England's opening three batters, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, and Tammy Beaumont, were all dismissed for ducks.
- Despite half-centuries from Nat Sciver-Brunt (64) and Alice Capsey (50), England were bowled out for 194, failing to chase the mammoth target.