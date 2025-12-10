England brutally sledged on the beach after disastrous start to the Ashes
- England's cricket team was humorously 'sledged' by two local radio hosts while on a planned break in Noosa, Queensland, following their second Ashes Test defeat.
- Broadcasters Archie Arenson and Henry Bretz from 927mixfm approached the squad dressed in cricket whites, holding signs that read “For sale, moral victories” and “Bazballers anonymous, free counselling”.
- England captain Ben Stokes posed for a photograph with the radio hosts, whose station later released an extended clip of their search for the team.
- The team's break was a decision by head coach Brendon McCullum, who suggested the players had “over-prepared” before falling 2-0 behind in the series.
- England must win all three remaining matches, starting with the third Test in Adelaide on 17 December, to reclaim the Ashes, a comeback only achieved once before from a 2-0 deficit.