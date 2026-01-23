England announce Six Nations squad as Steve Borthwick hails ‘exciting potential’
- England's 36-player squad for the 2026 Six Nations includes uncapped players Vilikesa Sela, Emmanuel Iyogun, and Greg Fisilau.
- Full-back George Furbank is named in the squad despite an injury-hit season, while lock George Martin is ruled out due to injury.
- Coach Steve Borthwick emphasised the squad's balance of experience and “exciting potential”, highlighting the need for thorough preparation ahead of the tournament.
- The team, currently on an 11-match winning streak, will commence their campaign against Wales at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, on 7 February.
- A group of rehabbing players, including Ollie Lawrence and Fin Smith, are expected to feature later in the tournament, with the squad assembling in Girona for a pre-tournament training camp.