England rugby star, 28, retires after World Cup triumph
- Red Roses wing Abby Dow has announced her retirement from professional rugby at the age of 28.
- Dow's decision follows a highly successful career, including winning the World Cup in September and earning 59 international caps.
- She scored 50 tries and amassed 245 points for England, also securing seven Six Nations titles and two WXV1 triumphs.
- Dow will now pursue a career in engineering, which she describes as her “other passion”.
- Red Roses head coach John Mitchell praised Dow as an “awesome individual” and “fierce competitor”, acknowledging her significant contribution to women's rugby.