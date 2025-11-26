Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England rugby star, 28, retires after World Cup triumph

Abby Dow, who won the World Cup with England in September, has announced her retirement
Abby Dow, who won the World Cup with England in September, has announced her retirement (Getty Images)
  • Red Roses wing Abby Dow has announced her retirement from professional rugby at the age of 28.
  • Dow's decision follows a highly successful career, including winning the World Cup in September and earning 59 international caps.
  • She scored 50 tries and amassed 245 points for England, also securing seven Six Nations titles and two WXV1 triumphs.
  • Dow will now pursue a career in engineering, which she describes as her “other passion”.
  • Red Roses head coach John Mitchell praised Dow as an “awesome individual” and “fierce competitor”, acknowledging her significant contribution to women's rugby.
