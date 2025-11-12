England warned about ‘super difficult’ World Cup challenge
- England defender Reece James has warned his teammates about the “super difficult” conditions expected at the 2026 World Cup in North America.
- James's warning is based on his experience captaining Chelsea in the Club World Cup in the United States, where he encountered extreme heat and thunderstorms.
- He highlighted the challenge of playing in such heat, particularly for English players, and also noted poor pitch quality during his US tour.
- The 2026 World Cup will feature 104 matches across 16 cities in Canada, Mexico, and the US, with venues like Dallas and Miami often exceeding 33°C in summer.
- FIFA is reportedly considering scheduling matches involving European nations after midnight UK time to help combat the high temperatures.