England suffer injury scare just days before first Ashes Test

Mark Wood experienced hamstring tightness during England’s warm-up game for the Ashes (PA)
Mark Wood experienced hamstring tightness during England’s warm-up game for the Ashes (PA) (PA Archive)
  • England fast bowler Mark Wood sustained a hamstring injury during a warm-up match against England Lions in Perth, casting doubt on his availability for the opening Ashes Test, which starts next week.
  • Wood, who had recently returned from nine months out following knee surgery, bowled eight overs before experiencing discomfort and is scheduled for a precautionary scan.
  • His express pace is considered crucial for England's chances of winning the Ashes Down Under for the first time since 2010-11.
  • In positive news for England, captain Ben Stokes starred with the ball during the same warm-up game, demonstrating his readiness after a shoulder injury.
  • Wood recently downplayed negative Australian media coverage and expressed a "quiet confidence" within the England squad, despite acknowledging Australia as the favourites.
