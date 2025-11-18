Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

England given major Ashes fitness boost after injury scare

Mark Wood impressed during a net session on Tuesday after struggling with hamstring stiffness last week
Mark Wood impressed during a net session on Tuesday after struggling with hamstring stiffness last week (Getty)
  • Renewed optimism surrounds Mark Wood's availability for England's first Ashes Test in Perth on Friday, following an "absolutely rapid" net session.
  • Wood had knee surgery in March and reported hamstring stiffness during England’s warm-up match last week, but was cleared of injury after a scan and bowled at near full pace in the nets on Tuesday.
  • His potential return is a significant boost for England, particularly as Australian quicks Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are sidelined.
  • Team-mate Jamie Smith confirmed Wood's impressive speed in practice, highlighting his unique express pace for the anticipated fast Perth pitch.
  • Smith also addressed the controversial Jonny Bairstow stumping during the 2023 Ashes, stating he would not attempt a similar dismissal, while Australia's Alex Carey acknowledged his "villain" status to some fans.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in