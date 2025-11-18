England given major Ashes fitness boost after injury scare
- Renewed optimism surrounds Mark Wood's availability for England's first Ashes Test in Perth on Friday, following an "absolutely rapid" net session.
- Wood had knee surgery in March and reported hamstring stiffness during England’s warm-up match last week, but was cleared of injury after a scan and bowled at near full pace in the nets on Tuesday.
- His potential return is a significant boost for England, particularly as Australian quicks Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are sidelined.
- Team-mate Jamie Smith confirmed Wood's impressive speed in practice, highlighting his unique express pace for the anticipated fast Perth pitch.
- Smith also addressed the controversial Jonny Bairstow stumping during the 2023 Ashes, stating he would not attempt a similar dismissal, while Australia's Alex Carey acknowledged his "villain" status to some fans.