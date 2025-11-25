Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England warned it’s ‘judgement time’ ahead of crucial second Ashes Test

England have been warned it’s ‘judgement time’ after losing the first Ashes Test
England have been warned it’s ‘judgement time’ after losing the first Ashes Test (REUTERS)
  • England suffered a humiliating two-day defeat against Australia in the first Ashes Test in Perth, marking a first in 104 years.
  • Michael Vaughan declared on the Overlap’s Stick to Cricket podcast that it’s "judgement time" for England’s Ashes leadership, including Rob Key, Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes, ahead of next week’s second Test.
  • Vaughan criticised the leadership's decision to omit senior players from a crucial pink-ball practice match, and suggested they haven't learned from the 2023 Ashes series after their first Test collapse.
  • Opener Zak Crawley is facing increased scrutiny after recording two ducks in the first Test, bringing his Test average below 31.
  • Sir Alastair Cook believes Crawley will be afforded the entire series to perform, citing England's consistent backing of the player.
