Harry Kane double as England complete perfect World Cup qualification campaign
- England completed a perfect World Cup qualification campaign, securing an eighth consecutive victory against Albania.
- Thomas Tuchel's side won 2-0 in Tirana, marking a successful end to their first year under the German coach.
- Harry Kane scored a late brace, netting in the 74th and 82nd minutes, to secure England's win.
- England finished Group K with eight wins and eight clean sheets, a unique achievement for a European side in World Cup qualifiers.
- Key contributions included Dean Henderson's crucial saves and assists from substitutes Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford for Kane's goals.