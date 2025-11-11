Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Key England duo at risk of missing New Zealand showdown

Henry Pollock reveals 5,000 calorie-a-day England training camp diet
  • England rugby players Tommy Freeman and Ollie Chessum are significant injury doubts for Saturday's match against New Zealand.
  • Both players sustained injuries during England's recent 38-18 victory over Fiji, with Freeman suffering a hamstring strain and Chessum a foot problem.
  • Head coach Steve Borthwick faces a selection dilemma, potentially delaying the team announcement until Thursday due to the uncertainties.
  • Potential replacements include Tom Roebuck and Henry Arundell for Freeman, and Maro Itoje, Alex Coles, or Chandler Cunningham-South for Chessum.
  • Elliot Daly has returned to full training after recovering from a fractured forearm, offering another experienced option for the squad.
