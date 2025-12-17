Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

England consider taking action amid concerns over Ashes technology

England were left frustrated after a technology error on the first day of the third Ashes Test
England were left frustrated after a technology error on the first day of the third Ashes Test (REUTERS)
  • England are considering a formal complaint regarding the accuracy of the Decision Review System (DRS) after a significant error occurred during the first day of the third Ashes Test in Adelaide.
  • The incident involved Australian player Alex Carey, who was given "not out" despite England's appeal for a catch, as the Snicko technology displayed a spike that did not align with the visual evidence.
  • Carey, who later admitted hitting the ball, went on to score 106 runs, adding 34 more to his total after the disputed decision, contributing to Australia's score of 326-8 at the close of play.
  • BBG Sports, the company responsible for the Snicko technology used by Australian broadcasters, admitted fault, stating an operator likely selected the incorrect stump microphone for audio processing.
  • England's bowling coach, David Saker, expressed frustration, highlighting ongoing concerns about the calibration of the Snicko system throughout the series and suggesting the matter would be escalated.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in