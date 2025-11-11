Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England captain Ben Stokes branded an ‘absolute beast’ as he bids to prove Ashes fitness

England captain Ben Stokes is aiming to be fully fit for the Ashes (PA)
England captain Ben Stokes is aiming to be fully fit for the Ashes (PA) (PA Wire)
  • England captain Ben Stokes is intensely preparing for the Ashes series, despite a recent shoulder injury, with teammate Ben Duckett describing him as an “absolute beast”.
  • Stokes is expected to be fully fit and resume his all-rounder duties for the first Test against Australia, scheduled for 21 November in Perth.
  • Duckett emphasised Stokes' crucial role, particularly his bowling, for England's ambition to regain the urn.
  • Duckett said England's 'Bazball' approach is being refined to focus on winning Test matches by converting good starts into significant scores, rather than just being entertaining.
  • A fresh England squad, with 11 players new to Test cricket in Australia, is confident in their prospects despite not having won a series there since 2010-11.
