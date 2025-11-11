England captain Ben Stokes branded an ‘absolute beast’ as he bids to prove Ashes fitness
- England captain Ben Stokes is intensely preparing for the Ashes series, despite a recent shoulder injury, with teammate Ben Duckett describing him as an “absolute beast”.
- Stokes is expected to be fully fit and resume his all-rounder duties for the first Test against Australia, scheduled for 21 November in Perth.
- Duckett emphasised Stokes' crucial role, particularly his bowling, for England's ambition to regain the urn.
- Duckett said England's 'Bazball' approach is being refined to focus on winning Test matches by converting good starts into significant scores, rather than just being entertaining.
- A fresh England squad, with 11 players new to Test cricket in Australia, is confident in their prospects despite not having won a series there since 2010-11.