England issues major complaint about Australia before key game
- England's rugby team has accused Australia of persistent illegal play at the breakdown ahead of their upcoming Test match at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.
- England head coach Steve Borthwick reportedly met with match referee Nika Amashukeli to highlight numerous unpunished side entries at the ruck by Wallabies players during the recent Rugby Championship.
- Concerns were raised regarding player safety and the potential match advantage gained from these infringements, which violate the laws of the game.
- Neither Rugby Australia nor the Rugby Football Union have issued a comment on the allegations.
- Separately, Borthwick and his assistant Richard Wigglesworth met with England cricket coach Brendon McCullum to discuss mindset and coaching, ahead of both teams' clashes with Australia.