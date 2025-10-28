Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

England team revealed for Australia clash as key player switches position

Steve Borthwick has named his England side to face Australia
Steve Borthwick has named his England side to face Australia (Bradley Collyer/PA)
  • Tommy Freeman will transition from wing to outside centre (No 13) for England's opening Autumn Nations Series match against Australia.
  • George Ford has been selected as the starting fly-half, with Maro Itoje captaining the side.
  • The team features a familiar front row and a back row comprising Guy Pepper, Sam Underhill, and Ben Earl.
  • Luke Cowan-Dickie is poised to earn his 50th cap if he comes on as a replacement against the Wallabies.
  • Coach Steve Borthwick acknowledged Australia as a significant challenge and expressed the team's readiness to perform at Twickenham.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in