England bowler set for Ashes debut as 12-man squad named for Sydney test
- England has named a 12-man squad for the fifth and final Ashes Test against Australia in Sydney.
- Matthew Potts is expected to make his Ashes debut, with the Durham seamer being a strong contender due to injuries to other bowlers.
- Spinner Shoaib Bashir has also been included in the squad, though his return to the playing XI is considered less likely given the expected conditions.
- England, having already lost the series 3-1, are aiming for a consolation 3-2 scoreline after their recent win in Melbourne.
- Opener Zak Crawley praised Potts and expressed his excitement about being recalled for the upcoming ODI tour of Sri Lanka, highlighting his ambition to play across all formats.