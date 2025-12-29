Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

England lose third bowler to injury for final Ashes Test

England finally, finally win an Ashes Test in Australia for first time in 15 years
  • Gus Atkinson has been ruled out of the final Ashes Test due to a left hamstring injury sustained during England’s two-day win in Melbourne.
  • His withdrawal leaves England three bowlers down for the series finale, following earlier injuries to Mark Wood and Jofra Archer.
  • Atkinson, who took six wickets in his debut Ashes series, will have the exact severity of his injury assessed upon his return home.
  • No replacements have been called up to the squad, though Matthew Potts and Matthew Fisher are available options.
  • Brydon Carse is expected to play his fifth consecutive Test, with Josh Tongue also set to continue after impressive performances.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in