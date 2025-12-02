Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England name team for second Ashes Test as Mark Wood’s replacement is revealed

England have named their team for the second Ashes Test
England have named their team for the second Ashes Test (REUTERS)
  • Will Jacks has been selected for England's team in the second Ashes Test against Australia, taking place at the Gabba.
  • He was chosen over spinner Shoaib Bashir for the day/night clash which begins on Thursday, filling a slow bowling option slot due to paceman Mark Wood's injury.
  • Jacks' selection is largely due to his superior batting and sharper fielding, complementing his off-break bowling, despite his recent focus on limited-overs cricket.
  • England captain Ben Stokes indicated that the tactical role of a spinner in day/night games, as demonstrated by Australia's Nathan Lyon, influenced the decision.
  • Rob Key, managing director of men's cricket, previously highlighted Jacks' all-round ability and temperament as key factors for his inclusion in the squad, rather than solely his spinning prowess.
