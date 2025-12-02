England name team for second Ashes Test as Mark Wood’s replacement is revealed
- Will Jacks has been selected for England's team in the second Ashes Test against Australia, taking place at the Gabba.
- He was chosen over spinner Shoaib Bashir for the day/night clash which begins on Thursday, filling a slow bowling option slot due to paceman Mark Wood's injury.
- Jacks' selection is largely due to his superior batting and sharper fielding, complementing his off-break bowling, despite his recent focus on limited-overs cricket.
- England captain Ben Stokes indicated that the tactical role of a spinner in day/night games, as demonstrated by Australia's Nathan Lyon, influenced the decision.
- Rob Key, managing director of men's cricket, previously highlighted Jacks' all-round ability and temperament as key factors for his inclusion in the squad, rather than solely his spinning prowess.