Emma Raducanu retires from latest match

Emma Raducanu breaks silence after stalking ordeal at Dubai Open
  • Emma Raducanu retired from her first-round match at the Wuhan Open against Ann Li due to illness.
  • Raducanu withdrew after losing the first set 6-1 and trailing 4-1 in the second set, showing signs of low energy and making numerous unforced errors.
  • Her retirement highlights the ongoing debate and criticism regarding the demanding and packed schedule of the professional tennis calendar.
  • Other prominent players, including Iga Swiatek, Daria Kasatkina, Jannik Sinner, and Novak Djokovic, have also recently faced issues such as fatigue, early season ends, or on-court illness due to the relentless schedule.
  • Raducanu's withdrawal follows a challenging period for the British player, who recently spurned match points in previous tournaments.
