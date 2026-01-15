Emma Raducanu suffers shock defeat ahead of Australian Open
- Emma Raducanu was defeated in the quarter-finals of the Hobart International by lowly ranked Australian Taylah Preston.
- Preston, world number 204, secured a 6-2 6-4 victory over Raducanu, marking a significant upset.
- The loss means Raducanu will head to the Australian Open with only one win since September.
- The match was affected by a rain delay, and Raducanu's performance included numerous errors and double faults.
- Raducanu struggled with her serve, losing three consecutive service games to close out the match against Preston.