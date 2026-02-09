Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Emma Raducanu forced to retire in first round at Qatar Open after medical timeout

Emma Raducanu speaks out after Australian Open exit
  • Emma Raducanu retired during her first-round match at the Qatar Open against qualifier Camila Osorio.
  • The British number one had won the first set 6-2 but lost the second set 6-4.
  • Raducanu called for a medical time out in the deciding third set, during which her blood pressure was checked.
  • Despite attempting to continue, she retired after losing the second game of the third set.
  • This retirement follows her recent loss in the Transylvania Open final and her split from coach Francisco Roig after the Australian Open.
