Emma Raducanu forced to retire in first round at Qatar Open after medical timeout
- Emma Raducanu retired during her first-round match at the Qatar Open against qualifier Camila Osorio.
- The British number one had won the first set 6-2 but lost the second set 6-4.
- Raducanu called for a medical time out in the deciding third set, during which her blood pressure was checked.
- Despite attempting to continue, she retired after losing the second game of the third set.
- This retirement follows her recent loss in the Transylvania Open final and her split from coach Francisco Roig after the Australian Open.
