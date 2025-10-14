Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Emma Raducanu loses to player ranked almost 200 places below her

Emma Raducanu breaks silence after stalking ordeal at Dubai Open
  • Emma Raducanu was defeated in the first round of the Ningbo Open in China by World No 219 Lin Zhu, losing 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.
  • The British No 1 experienced significant physical struggles during the match, taking two medical timeouts for a back injury and having her blood pressure checked.
  • Raducanu's movement was severely limited in the final set, contributing to her loss after being a set up against Zhu.
  • This defeat continues a challenging run for Raducanu in Asia, following her retirement from the Wuhan Open due to extreme heat and humidity.
  • The 22-year-old has now lost her last five matches that went to a deciding third set, and her season may conclude earlier than planned due to ongoing physical issues.
