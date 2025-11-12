How Emma Raducanu helped England prepare for New Zealand showdown
- Emma Raducanu, the 2021 US Open winner, visited the England rugby squad's training camp on Tuesday.
- She shared insights from her tennis career with Steve Borthwick’s team as they prepare for their match against New Zealand.
- Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler, the Premier League's youngest manager, also attended the camp to offer his expertise.
- Prop Fin Baxter highlighted the value of Raducanu's visit, noting the pressure she handles and the lessons England can learn from her success.
- These visits from other sports figures are a common practice for the England rugby team, who are aiming to beat New Zealand for the first time since 2019.