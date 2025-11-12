Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How Emma Raducanu helped England prepare for New Zealand showdown

Emma Raducanu was at England’s training base on Tuesday (John Walton/PA)
Emma Raducanu was at England’s training base on Tuesday (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Emma Raducanu, the 2021 US Open winner, visited the England rugby squad's training camp on Tuesday.
  • She shared insights from her tennis career with Steve Borthwick’s team as they prepare for their match against New Zealand.
  • Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler, the Premier League's youngest manager, also attended the camp to offer his expertise.
  • Prop Fin Baxter highlighted the value of Raducanu's visit, noting the pressure she handles and the lessons England can learn from her success.
  • These visits from other sports figures are a common practice for the England rugby team, who are aiming to beat New Zealand for the first time since 2019.
