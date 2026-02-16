Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Emma Raducanu suffers third loss after medical timeout

  • Emma Raducanu suffered a first-round exit at the Dubai Tennis Championships, losing to Croatia’s Antonia Ruzic.
  • Raducanu received medical attention in a medical timeout during the match after losing the opening set 6-1 to the Croatian.
  • Despite showing resilience to force a third set, Raducanu ultimately lost 6-1 5-7 6-2, with Ruzic winning the final six games.
  • This defeat marks Raducanu's third consecutive loss and continues a challenging period of form and fitness for the British No 1.
  • She experienced issues with her serve throughout the match, including four double faults in the first set.
