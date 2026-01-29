Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Emma Raducanu splits with coach after just six months

Emma Raducanu with Francisco Roig
Emma Raducanu with Francisco Roig (Getty Images)
  • Emma Raducanu has split from her coach Francisco Roig after six months, following her second-round exit at the Australian Open.
  • The British tennis player earlier indicated a desire to “re-evaluate” her game and return to her earlier playing style, suggesting a misalignment with Roig's coaching approach.
  • Roig, who was previously part of Rafael Nadal's team, joined Raducanu's camp in August before the US Open.
  • This marks the latest in a series of coaching changes for Raducanu since her US Open triumph in 2021.
  • Raducanu is next expected to compete at the Transylvania Open in Romania, which begins on 1 February.
