Emma Raducanu splits with coach after just six months
- Emma Raducanu has split from her coach Francisco Roig after six months, following her second-round exit at the Australian Open.
- The British tennis player earlier indicated a desire to “re-evaluate” her game and return to her earlier playing style, suggesting a misalignment with Roig's coaching approach.
- Roig, who was previously part of Rafael Nadal's team, joined Raducanu's camp in August before the US Open.
- This marks the latest in a series of coaching changes for Raducanu since her US Open triumph in 2021.
- Raducanu is next expected to compete at the Transylvania Open in Romania, which begins on 1 February.
