Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Emma Raducanu faces challenging path at Australian Open

Emma Raducanu hits a forehand winner in her match against Camila Osorio
Emma Raducanu hits a forehand winner in her match against Camila Osorio (Getty)
  • British number one Emma Raducanu could face a potential third-round encounter against world number one Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open.
  • Raducanu will first play Mananchaya Sawangkaew, while other British women Katie Boulter, Sonay Kartal, and Francesca Jones also face their opening matches.
  • In the men's draw, Cameron Norrie, the leading British man, will open against Benjamin Bonzi and could meet third seed Alexander Zverev in the third round.
  • Top women's seeds Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek begin their campaigns against Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah and a qualifier, respectively, with Swiatek potentially facing Naomi Osaka.
  • Men's top seeds Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Novak Djokovic have their first-round opponents confirmed, while home favourite Alex De Minaur faces a tough opener against Matteo Berrettini.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in