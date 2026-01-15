Emma Raducanu faces challenging path at Australian Open
- British number one Emma Raducanu could face a potential third-round encounter against world number one Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open.
- Raducanu will first play Mananchaya Sawangkaew, while other British women Katie Boulter, Sonay Kartal, and Francesca Jones also face their opening matches.
- In the men's draw, Cameron Norrie, the leading British man, will open against Benjamin Bonzi and could meet third seed Alexander Zverev in the third round.
- Top women's seeds Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek begin their campaigns against Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah and a qualifier, respectively, with Swiatek potentially facing Naomi Osaka.
- Men's top seeds Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Novak Djokovic have their first-round opponents confirmed, while home favourite Alex De Minaur faces a tough opener against Matteo Berrettini.