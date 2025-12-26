Mohamed Salah gives 10-man Egypt victory in controversial South Africa Afcon clash
- Egypt secured a controversial passage to the Africa Cup of Nations last-16, defeating South Africa thanks to a Mohamed Salah penalty, despite playing the entire second half with 10 men. South Africa were also denied a late penalty of their own following a VAR review, adding to the contentious nature of the match.
- Following a cagey start, the match ignited late in the first half when Salah was caught by a stray arm from South Africa defender Khuliso Mudau inside the box. A VAR-recommended on-field review led to a penalty, which Salah calmly chipped down the middle to open the scoring.
- South Africa gained a lifeline just before half-time as Egypt were reduced to 10 men, Mohamed Hany receiving his second yellow card for a needless, mistimed challenge on the touchline. Despite their numerical advantage, South Africa struggled to break down Egypt’s defence and barely threatened throughout the second period.
- Deep in stoppage time, Egypt survived another VAR review after a shot from South Africa’s Teboho Mokoena struck a diving Yasser Ibrahim right on the edge of the box. Referee Pacifique Ndabihawenimana, who initially gave a free-kick, was sent to the pitch-side monitor, but controversially reversed his decision, and no penalty was awarded.
- Egypt are now through to the last-16 with two wins from their opening two games. South Africa will need a result against Zimbabwe to progress, likely setting up a last-16 clash with Ivory Coast or Cameroon.