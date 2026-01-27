Why EFL matches will start one minute late next month
- English Football League (EFL) matches will start one minute later than usual across a four-day period in February.
- The reason behind this is to raise CPR awareness as part of the Every Minute Matters campaign.
- Bristol Rovers defender Tom Lockyer collapsed on the pitch while playing for Luton Town in the Championship play-off final against Coventry City in May 2023 and then suffered a cardiac arrest in a Premier League game at Bournemouth seven months later.
- Lockyer is now a British Heart Foundation (BHF) ambassador and has called on “everyone to get behind this life-saving initiative”.
- It has been confirmed that 36 matches in the Championship, League One and League Two will begin a minute late between 5 February and 9 February.