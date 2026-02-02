Earthquake swarm rattles San Ramon interrupting Super Bowl week
- Super Bowl week in California’s Bay Area was interrupted Monday by a swarm of earthquakes.
- Dozens of quakes struck near San Ramon, outside San Francisco, Monday morning, including a 4.2-magnitude earthquake. Video shared with KABC showed products falling off shelves at a 7-Eleven during the larger quake.
- The shaking caused the local transit authority to reduce train speeds as tracks were inspected. No damage was reported after the quakes.
- The Super Bowl is being held Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, roughly 30 miles from where the earthquakes struck. Monday’s quakes are the latest in a series of swarms to hit the San Ramon Valley area.
- “For this particular series of events, there is a very complicated set of faults,” Robert de Groot with USGS told local news outlet KRON. “It’s just sort of crisscrossing each other in between Mount Diablo and the Calaveras Fault. When they start moving around a little bit, earthquakes happen; One thing moves another, another earthquake happens.”
