A 5.7-magnitude earthquake disrupts play in Test match between Bangladesh and Ireland
- An earthquake, reportedly measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale, shook the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka while Bangladesh and Ireland were playing a Test match on Friday.
- It was the third day of the second Test and play had to be halted for a few minutes.
- Once it was deemed safe for play to resume, Ireland were bowled out for 265 as they narrowly missed the follow-on target.
- However, Bangladesh opted to bat again and built up an imposing lead of 367 runs by the end of the day’s play.
- Bangladesh are aiming to seal a 2-0 series win after winning the first Test last week.