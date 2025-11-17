Draymond Green in fan altercation over Angel Reese jibes
- Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green confronted a fan during his team's victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.
- The incident occurred after the fan, identified as Sam Green, repeatedly taunted Draymond Green chanting “Angel Reese”, a reference to the WNBA star.
- Draymond Green stated the fan's comments became disrespectful, while Sam Green alleged the player used profanity and threats.
- Game officials intervened to separate the player and fan, with Sam Green receiving a warning but remaining in his seat.
- Warriors coach Steve Kerr commented on the confrontation, hinting that security could have stepped in sooner.