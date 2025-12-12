Donald Trump to honor legendary ‘Miracle on Ice’ US hockey team
- US president Donald Trump will honor the ‘Miracle on Ice’ US hockey team at the White House on Friday.
- The US ice hockey team gained legendary status at the 1980 Winter Olympics by pulling off a huge upset to beat the Soviet Union.
- Members of the gold-medal winning team, including captain Mike Eruzione, are due to attend a Congressional Medal Act signing event on Friday afternoon in the Oval Office.
- The bill will award all of the players with Congressional Gold Medals on the 45th anniversary of their historic victory.
- The Soviet Union had won gold at the previous four Olympics before Team USA beat them in 1980 at a game held in Lake Placid, New York.