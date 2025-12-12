Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Donald Trump to honor legendary ‘Miracle on Ice’ US hockey team

USA pulled off the ‘Miracle on Ice’ at the 1980 Winter Olympics
USA pulled off the 'Miracle on Ice' at the 1980 Winter Olympics
  • US president Donald Trump will honor the ‘Miracle on Ice’ US hockey team at the White House on Friday.
  • The US ice hockey team gained legendary status at the 1980 Winter Olympics by pulling off a huge upset to beat the Soviet Union.
  • Members of the gold-medal winning team, including captain Mike Eruzione, are due to attend a Congressional Medal Act signing event on Friday afternoon in the Oval Office.
  • The bill will award all of the players with Congressional Gold Medals on the 45th anniversary of their historic victory.
  • The Soviet Union had won gold at the previous four Olympics before Team USA beat them in 1980 at a game held in Lake Placid, New York.

