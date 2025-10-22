Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic wants to be playing tennis past his 40th birthday
  • Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the upcoming Paris Masters tournament.
  • His decision follows his retirement from an exhibition match at the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia last week due to a left leg injury.
  • Djokovic, a seven-time champion in Paris, also experienced physical struggles during his recent Shanghai Masters semi-final appearance.
  • He expressed hope to play again this season, aiming for the ATP Finals in Turin and potentially an ATP 250 event in Athens.
  • Djokovic stated on social media that he has 'amazing memories and great success' in Paris and hopes to return next year.
