Yorkshire cricket family turns out in force for Dickie Bird’s funeral

The coffin carrying former cricket umpire Dickie Bird is carried from St Mary’s Church, Barnsley, following his funeral service
The coffin carrying former cricket umpire Dickie Bird is carried from St Mary’s Church, Barnsley, following his funeral service (PA Wire)
  • The funeral of legendary cricket umpire Dickie Bird, who died in September at the age of 92, took place at St Mary's Church in his hometown of Barnsley.
  • Sir Geoffrey Boycott delivered a touching eulogy, praising Bird as “the best umpire in the world” and sharing anecdotes from their nearly 70-year friendship.
  • The service saw a strong turnout from the Yorkshire cricket family, including former England captain Michael Vaughan and Yorkshire chair Colin Graves, who also paid tribute.
  • Bird's coffin was adorned with his trademark white flat cap and a floral cricketing tribute, entering to Edward Elgar's music and leaving to Frank Sinatra's 'My Way'.
  • Donations from the funeral will be shared between the Dickie Bird Foundation, the HOPE South Yorkshire charity, and the special baby care unit at Barnsley Hospital.
