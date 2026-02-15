Tennis star calls sport a ‘toxic boyfriend’ as she retires aged 25
- Australian tennis player Destanee Aiava announced her retirement at the end of the season, delivering a scathing critique of the sport.
- Aiava described tennis as her ”toxic boyfriend” and issued a “ginormous f*** you” to individuals within the community who had made her feel inferior.
- She condemned the sport's culture as “racist, misogynistic, homophobic and hostile”, stating it is unwelcoming to anyone who does not fit the established mould.
- The 25-year-old, who achieved a career-high ranking of 147, claimed tennis had negatively impacted her relationship with her body, health, family, and self-worth.
- Aiava, currently ranked world No 321, plans to start afresh in 2027, seeking a life where she genuinely loves her work.
