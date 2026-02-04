Wilder accuses Fury of cheating before storming out of interview
- Deontay Wilder abruptly ended an interview on Wednesday after being questioned about his rival, Tyson Fury.
- The incident occurred ahead of a press conference for Wilder's upcoming heavyweight bout against Derek Chisora.
- Wilder is scheduled to fight Chisora at London's O2 Arena on 4 April, in what is expected to be Chisora's final professional fight.
- During the interview with TalkSport host Simon Jordan, Wilder reiterated accusations that Fury cheated during their past fights.
- Wilder became agitated when Jordan pressed him on these claims, stating he did not want to discuss Fury and eventually walking out.
