Maresca laments striker’s red card as Chelsea’s ill-discipline continues
- Chelsea striker Liam Delap was sent off during his return from injury in a 4-3 victory against Wolves at Molineux.
- Delap received two yellow cards in quick succession for fouls, leading to his dismissal in the second half.
- Manager Enzo Maresca criticised Delap's actions, calling the fouls "stupid" and the red card "embarrassing."
- The sending off means Delap will face a one-match suspension, missing Chelsea's upcoming Premier League match against Tottenham.
- This incident continues a trend of ill-discipline for Chelsea this season, with several other players and the manager also receiving bans.