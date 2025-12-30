Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Key Arsenal midfielder misses Villa clash through injury

Arteta urges Arsenal to be active in the transfer window
  • Declan Rice was absent from the Arsenal squad to face Aston Villa due to a knee injury sustained during the previous game against Brighton.
  • The midfielder completed the Brighton fixture despite the injury, which caused significant swelling, leading to his omission from the Villa squad to prevent further aggravation.
  • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta indicated that Rice's absence is expected to be short-term, anticipating his return once the swelling subsides.
  • Rice's injury exacerbates Arsenal's ongoing injury crisis, which has impacted several key players, particularly in defence, over the festive period.
  • However, there were positive injury updates for Arsenal, with Jurrien Timber and Gabriel Magalhaes starting, and Ben White and Kai Havertz returning to the bench against Aston Villa.
