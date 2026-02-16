Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Who won the Daytona 500?

Video Player Placeholder
Tyler Reddick wins Daytona 500 in chaotic finish
  • Tyler Reddick secured a dramatic victory at the Daytona 500, NASCAR's season opener, driving for 23XI Racing.
  • The team is co-owned by basketball legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin.
  • Reddick remarkably led only the final lap of the race, capitalizing after rival Chase Elliott crashed while battling for the lead.
  • This marks the first Daytona 500 win for Jordan's team, and he will be receiving a Daytona 500 ring as a birthday gift.
  • The victory comes shortly after Jordan's team was a key litigant in a federal antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR, which recently reached a settlement.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in