Who won the Daytona 500?
- Tyler Reddick secured a dramatic victory at the Daytona 500, NASCAR's season opener, driving for 23XI Racing.
- The team is co-owned by basketball legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin.
- Reddick remarkably led only the final lap of the race, capitalizing after rival Chase Elliott crashed while battling for the lead.
- This marks the first Daytona 500 win for Jordan's team, and he will be receiving a Daytona 500 ring as a birthday gift.
- The victory comes shortly after Jordan's team was a key litigant in a federal antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR, which recently reached a settlement.
