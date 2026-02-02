Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

David Moyes criticises referee who booked him for celebrating: ‘Sad, isn’t it?’

David Moyes slams referee's decision to book him for celebrating as 'sad'
  • David Moyes has criticised the referee's decision to book him after Everton's late equaliser against Brighton.
  • The incident occurred following Beto's 90+7th-minute goal, which secured a 1-1 draw for Moyes' side in the Premier League on Saturday (31 January).
  • Moyes expressed his frustration, stating that officials have “no thought about what football means.”
  • He described the booking as “sad” and questioned the rationale behind penalising managers for showing emotion.
  • The Scotsman admitted that he would not hesitate to celebrate again in similar circumstances.
In full

