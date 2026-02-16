British skiing legend Dave Ryding ends Winter Olympic career with a bow
- British skiing veteran Dave Ryding concluded his Winter Olympics career, finishing 17th in the slalom at his fifth and final Games.
- The 39-year-old, who grew up training on dry slopes, produced a conservative first run to secure a place in the second, where he improved his time.
- Ryding's teammate, Billy Major, finished one place higher in 16th, while many top competitors failed to complete their first run due to heavy snowfall.
- Switzerland’s reigning slalom world champion Loic Meillard secured the gold medal after Norway’s Atle Lie McGrath, who led after the first run, failed to finish his second.
- Ryding is the only British skier to ever win a World Cup race, achieving this feat in Kitzbuhel in 2022, and his best Olympic result was ninth in Pyeongchang 2018.
