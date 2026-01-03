Ally Pally wasp returns with a vengeance as Luke Littler closes on World title
- A wasp disrupted Luke Littler's throw during his World Championship final against Gian van Veen at Ally Pally.
- The incident occurred during the fifth set of the match, briefly distracting the teenage darts player.
- The flying insect, which has been a recurring pest throughout the tournament, flew around both players and referee George Noble.
- Despite the distraction, Littler quickly regained his composure to secure a fourth consecutive set, taking a 4-1 lead.
- The wasp's presence has been a notable talking point during the championship, with previous incidents involving other players.