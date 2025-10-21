Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tributes flow for chess grandmaster after unexpected death

Daniel Naroditsky has died at the age of 29
Daniel Naroditsky has died at the age of 29 (Charlotte Chess Center)
  • American chess grandmaster and commentator Daniel Naroditsky died on Monday at the age of 29.
  • His unexpected passing was announced by the Charlotte Chess Club and his family, who requested privacy, with the cause of death not immediately disclosed.
  • Naroditsky was a child prodigy, becoming a World Chess Champion at 18 and a grandmaster in 2013, and recently won the US National Blitz Championship.
  • He was also a popular online educator, streamer, and author, known for his humorous personality and engaging style.
  • Tributes from fellow grandmasters and the wider chess community praised his talent, passion for the game, and his significant contributions as an educator.
